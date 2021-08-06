Electro-Industrial Band UNITCODE:MACHINE Turns Loss & Regret Into Themes For A Collapsing Empire

“It’s going to be thought provoking but damn, you will want to have a bit of a dance at the same time with Unitcode:Machine.”

– Onyx Music Reviews

Electro-Industrial Band, UNITCODE:MACHINE has unleashed their new full-length album, Themes For A Collapsing Empire. After three weeks on the DAC (Deutch Alternative Charts) and two successful singles, this new release comes as highly-anticipated.

Themes For A Collapsing Empire is a journey through the mind of Eric Kristoffer after a series of tragic events that 2020 brought. It explores a path of loss and regret, and struggling to cope with such stressful personal events while also trying to endure a global pandemic.

This release is written more from the perspective of Eric the person, and less UNITCODE:MACHINE the project.

Themes For A Collapsing Empire is available NOW on CD and digital formats.

Buy/Stream UNITCODE:MACHINE Now

Starting 2000, UNITCODE:MACHINE is a project from Texas Native Eric Kristoffer. Following in the steps of other Texas electronic artists, Eric’s style of electro-industrial takes from many inspirations to create a sound unique to the project. Ever changing, UNITCODE:MACHINE‘s list of comparable projects changes from album to album.

The project’s first album Time/Frame released in 2004, took elements of musique concrete and synthpop and merging them together. “Know”, the lost 2005 follow up, was more conventional in comparison to the previous work, with more organized beats and vocals. Nosophobia (2011) was a drive to make a more accessible album that tapped into what Eric was listening to at the time, a culmination of the future-pop sound at the time, along with the more harsher EBM that existed.

After a hiatus to work on himself and his writing, 2019 brought Tyranny into existence. This album was written focusing on the vitriol of modern media and political climate that had come into fruition. “Tyrant” (2020) was a release of material that was not offered on Tyranny, either due to cuts or insufficient space.

2021 brings the 6th official release Themes for A Collapsing Empire-a journey through loss, regret, and self-reflection.