“This is GWAR” Feature Length Documentary to Debut at This Year’s Fantastic Fest September 23rd-30th in Austin, TX“This is GWAR,” is the powerful story of the most iconic heavy metal/art collective/monster band in the universe, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The film will premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.



The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, as well as other artists including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennnon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry, including never before seen footage of legendary GWAR frontman Dave Brockie.



Bob Gorman, author of Let There Be GWAR (2015), and long time artist and performer for GWAR had this to say about the film; “The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR. The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years.”



Directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories), and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor. The film was edited by Casey Matthews.

Don’t miss GWAR this Fall on the “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary” tour, featuring support from Napalm Death, Eyehategod and Madball on selected dates. See a complete list of shows and purchase tickets HERE



