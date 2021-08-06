Two Versions of New Video from: SILENZIUM – CHANGES (V.Tsoi cover) only music | ПЕРЕМЕН (В.Цой кавер) музыка

Message from the band:

Introducing a new clip of ′′ CHANGE ′′ at once in TWO VERSIONS!!!



And this is important!



📍 The first long and storyline version is designed exclusively for our Russian audience. This version is not easy to listen to, but also to reflect on who we are, where we are, where and where we are going. In our opinion, it is important to wake up and realize that changes can no longer be avoided, and only for us to decide what they will be!



📍 The second version of the music video is exceptionally musical and made for our huge audience abroad, which will probably appreciate the music that in our opinion is worthy of admiration!



Finally, we have the opportunity to create only thanks to our sponsors. This time there were 7 people! It’s because of them that you can see this clip!‼