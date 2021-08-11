MILDREDA RELEASE NEW VIDEO & SINGLE

MILDREDA have just released a video for “Liaisons Dangereuses,” their latest single from the forthcoming album “I Was Never Really There” being released on August 20th by Dependent Records on compact disc and through all digital and streaming platforms. MILDREDA is the brainchild of Belgian Jan Dewulf, who was deeply influenced by artists such as THE KLINIK, SKINNY PUPPY and INSEKT. “I Was Never Really There” was mastered by LEÆTHER STRIP’s Claus Larsen and features appearances by NUMB’s Don Gordon along with Jan’s original “muse” Dirk Ivens of THE KLINIK and Cyan from THE ETERNAL AFFLICT.

