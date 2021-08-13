Electronic Artist ALIA SYNESTHESIA Unveils ‘Anhedonia’ EP

Canadian electronic artist ALIA SYNESTHESIA has unveiled her new EP, Anhedonia. It is the first concept EP to be originally released under the name of ALIA SYNESTHESIA.

“Anhedonia” is defined as “the inability to feel pleasure.” ALIA SYNESTHESIA conceptually explores this not only as a de-contextualized nebulous tendril of clinical depression, but as an every day side effect of mental battles for purpose and meaning within the grinding cult of productivity. Anhedonia (black edition) is sold out. The “white” edition is the public edition of Anhedonia and is currently available on Bandcamp as a pre-order.

Anhedonia wasreleased on July 31, 2021 on digital and limited edition CD formats. Paying homage to the sounds of the 90s (trip-hop, NIN, SugarCubes, Bjork, Ofra Haza) Alia brings in the combination of dark pop, industrial, operatic vocals, distorted cello riffs, and booming, danceable basslines.

For fans of Darkwave, Electro & Goth music

ALIA SYNESTHESIA is a multi-instrumentalist, trained operatic singer, neo-classical composer, cellist & drummer. Her music compositions defy genre, spanning from electronic dance music, industrial & sludge metal to dungeon synth, atmospheric, cinematic scores, and operatic works. Known for her deep mezzo-soprano voice and experimental distorted cello technique, Alia carries her unique, exotic sound across genres.

Alia is Yakut (Siberian first nations), and was born and raised in North Siberia, where she started her music education at 6, subsequently immigrating to Canada at the age of 14. Although classically trained, her first musical exposure was to electronic music.

Alia released her first solo record titled Kingdoms Fall in 2017 under the project name SUBTERRANEA. Shortly after, two more records under different project names have followed, Banshee (2017), a synthmetal release, and DataVVitch (2018), released first as anonymous record.

Alia’s voice is often described in reviews as ‘siren-like’, haunting and beautiful, yet powerful and deep. The compositions she weaves range from tribal and hypnotic, to complex, nightmarish, avant-garde and multi-layered, laced with her signature baroque vocals. Alia’s discography consists of over 20 releases (EPs, Singles, Band Albums, Live Albums).