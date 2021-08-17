NOT MY GOD RELEASE NEW VIDEO AND SINGLE featuring Tim Skold!!!

Industrial music legends Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, Motionless In White, Skold) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) have combined forces for a second time as NOT MY GOD, their much praised project. Not that the pair were exactly strangers beforehand, having served as live band members for each other’s groups (Skold as the guitarist for Psyclon Nine and Bellum as the keyboardist for Skold). However, 2020’s self-titled outing as NOT MY GOD marked a true artistic collaboration, as they wrote and recorded together on a studio album for the very first time. Their brand new follow-up album, “Simulacra,” answers the bellowing calls from fans for more music, its ten songs showcasing the full range of Skold’s confident voice paired with the raw, cinematic soundscapes and modular synth riffs laid down by Bellum.

The first single from the album is “Ashes,” of which Bellum states that “we wanted to take a step away from contemporary methods of songwriting and assemble an artificial world from fractured pieces in which the bruised and broken would give rise to something resembling beauty.” An accompanying video directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films is also available now.

The album entitled “SIMULACRA” will be released by Metropolis Records on October 15th, 2021 via all digital and streaming formats, CD and a limited edition version on vinyl.