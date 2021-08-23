Gothic/Post-Punk Duo, CYBORG AMOK Bring Darkness & Hope With Debut LP

Gothic/Post-Punk duo, CYBORG AMOK have recently unleashed their debut, self-titled LP. The album covers conflict, hope, loss, betrayal, estrangement and depression, looming in the darkness on the fringe of the gray.



CYBORG AMOK resides somewhere between the brilliance of twilight and the apocalyptic darkness. Their gothic infused synth-rock sound delivers the listener to a panorama of synthetic waves, twisted organic tones and a slightly pop crust … the language angels speak in the darkness.



Greg Bullock states, “Much of the inspiration for my music comes from life experiences. I will also read or see something going on in the world that moves me to write a song to chronicle the event.”



CYBORG AMOK’s self-titled album was released in both digital and CD formats. The album is a compilation of two previous EPs that are now extinct. New music blog Right Chord Music described the release as “gloriously brooding and timeless in its introspection.”



CYBORG AMOK is Greg Bullock (synths/vocals) and Brydon Bullock (drums/vocals).

Greg Bullock, poet and synthesis, formerly the keyboardist for RealEyes and Shamen, currently splits time between CYBORG AMOK and The Antoine Poncelet Band. As the principal songwriter and voice of CYBORG AMOK, Greg continues his journey suspended in dark waves crashing over striking landscapes.

Brydon Bullock emerges as an up and coming drummer on the local music scene. He has performed with Rockit Live in NYC and on the Jersey Shore. Brydon adds a contemporary element to the CYBORG AMOK landscape with solid grooves and strong backing vocals.