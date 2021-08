Glenn Danzig’s “Death Rider In The House Of Vampires” Opening across 200+ select US theaters on August 27th

Los Angeles, CA (August 26, 2021) – Following 2 successful advance screenings in Los Angeles, CA and Las Vegas, NV this past weekend, Glenn Danzig’s 2nd Feature Film – the Vampire Spaghetti-Western “Death Rider in the House of Vampires” – will open across the U.S. at 200+ screens in select Theaters on August 27th.



In “Death Rider in the House of Vampires”, the mysterious “Death Rider” – clad all in black – travels thru the desert on horseback. His destination…Vampire Sanctuary. The entrance fee…one Female Virgin. Once inside he encounters Count Holliday, Vampire Lord of Sanctuary who warns him against any transgressions. Blood & Guns action follow as Death Rider tangles with some of the Vampires of Sanctuary like the smouldering Carmilla Joe with her sidekick Mina Belle and Vampire Gunslingers Drac Cassidy, Bad Bathory, Kid Vlad & Duke VonWayne.



“Death Rider in the House of Vampires” stars Danny Trejo (MACHETE, FROM DUSK TILL DAWN), Julian Sands (THE KILLING FIELDS, BOXING HELENA, WARLOCK), Devon Sawa (FINAL DESTINATION, IDLE HANDS), Kim Director (THE DEUCE, BLAIR WITCH 2) and Eli Roth (INGLORIUS BASTERDS, CABIN FEVER) & Writer/Director Glenn Danzig in a Supporting Role as Vampire Gunslinger Bad Bathory.



Tickets can be purchased here: Deathridermovie.com