ROTERSAND REISSUE EARLY ALBUMS ON VINYL

German futurepop legends ROTERSAND will be reissuing their 2003 debut full-length “Truth Is Fanatic” along with their sophomore 2005 album

“Welcome to Goodbye” in lavish 2 CD artbook editions, and for the first time on gatefold 180g double colored vinyl. ROTERSAND vocalist Rascal stated, “to return to our first albums after more than one and a half decades, feels like an incredible honor to be able to do so.” Both of these titles will be released on October 29th, 2021 by the German label Dependent Records.

More info:

http://lnk.spkr.media/rotersand-reissues www.facebook.com/rotersand

www.facebook.com/rotersand

www.instagram.com/rotersandofficial