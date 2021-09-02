MOTÖRHEAD: “Everything Louder Forever” – The Definitive Collection of Their Loudest Ever Songs

Everything Louder Forever



The Definitive Collection of Their Loudest Ever Songs





Deluxe 4LP Foldout Edition Plus 2LP and 2CD Formats to Be Released on October 2

MOTÖRHEAD…a life force, an energy, an attitude and the loudest, meanest, dirtiest music to smash the 20th and 21st centuries. With a bastard sound comprising an unholy synergy of rock, punk and heavy metal, MOTÖRHEAD comes coated in relentless, ear-curdling power. They were life-changing for millions, carrying a spirit and approach to life and music which proudly said, “Honey, we’re hoo-oome and don’t bother cleaning because we’re here to enjoy ourselves!” The ‘off’ switch was never employed in the MOTÖRHEAD lust for life, and they became legends as a result.



Leading the charge for their entire 40 year career was the cultural icon Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, who swashbuckled around stages, streets and overseas like a glorious Mad Max pirate truthsayer, roaring for the good and screaming at the wankers. With his propulsive sound and lyrical might leading the charge, MOTÖRHEAD released 22 studio albums over those four decades, amassing chart topping records worldwide, a Grammy award and racking up around 20 million sales. Their hit song “Ace Of Spades” became MOTÖRHEAD’s anthem, perfectly capturing their attitude for millions, and punching giant holes in stereos worldwide to this day. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster, nothing packed more raw attitude and certainly nothing was louder, making MOTÖRHEAD a cultural elixer that was regularly imbibed across all genre lines. Don’t take our word for it, look around any heavy metal, punk or alternative gig, and you’ll see the indomitable warpig logo and MOTÖRHEAD gothic script on a t-shirt, a jacket, even an arm or leg or back (MOTÖRHEAD tattoos are everywhere), all sitting on the bodies of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, rebels, outcasts, freethinkers and even athletes all around the world. Yeah, that’s right, MOTÖRHEAD’s cultural reach remains virtually peerless to this very day (the one you’re living right now as you read this), and it continues to span fans young and old, igniting their adrenaline and giving them both entertainment and identity.

This collection is the definitive assembly of MOTÖRHEAD songs which have created this cultural phenomenon, and represents the first time all eras of the band’s recorded history have been represented in one place. And we feel that if in this mad, mad world we’re living in, some aliens decide to drop by your house for tea and demand an explanation as to, “what the fuck is this ‘MOTÖRHEAD’ is that we keep hearing and feeling bits of in our extra-terrestrial houses millions of miles away,” you could happily play Everything Louder Forever and know that the question will be thoroughly answered. Buy two copies though, because you know they won’t leave without taking one themselves! Or something like that anyway…

See below for full details of the Everything Louder Forever and be sure to visit www.iMotorhead.com for news and updates!

2CD & 4LP track listing:



Overkill

We Are Motörhead

Snaggletooth

Rock It

Orgasmatron

Brotherhood Of Man

In The Name Of Tragedy

Bomber

Sacrifice

The Thousand Names Of God

Love For Sale

Killed By Death

I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

Smiling Like A Killer

Sharpshooter

Queen Of The Damned

Keys To The Kingdom

Cradle To The Grave

Lost Johnny

The Game

Ace Of Spades

Burner

Stone Dead Forever

Bad Woman

Just Cos You Got The Power

Stay Out Of Jail

No Class

I Am The Sword

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

God Save The Queen

R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

Iron Fist

Rock Out

Dirty Love

Shine

Overnight Sensation

On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

I Ain’t No Nice Guy

Sucker

1916

Choking On Your Screams

Motörhead

Also available as 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and 360 Reality Audio.