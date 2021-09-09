Finnish Bloodred Hourglass entwined with a murder mystery: ”Kings & Queens”!

New Album “Your Highness” out on 22.10.2021

Finnish modern melodeath contenders Bloodred Hourglass released a new single ”Kings & Queens” with a video that dives into the Agatha Christie-like classic detective story while roaring modern metal song beats as a soundtrack for the treacherous theme. The song is the fourth single from their anticipated fifth album ”Your Highness”, due to be released 22.10.2021 via Out Of Line Music. You can stream the fourth single here https://bloodredhourglass.lnk.to/KingsAndQueens”We wanted a more story-like approach for this one and our friend from Entertainment Company Tuoni Studios accepted to bring his murder mystery concept to life with a music video format. Since we had a suitable track ready to fit the theme, it all came together nicely. The song itself is a bit darker, yet groovy banger with a big chorus, where classic melodeath elements meet more industrial atmosphere”, comments the songwriter and guitarist Eero Silvonen.

”Your Highness” will be released worldwide via Out Of Line Music on the 22nd of October 2021. The album is available for pre-order in CD and LP formats, as well as a limited deluxe edition boxset. Preorder your copy of “Your Highness” now here: https://bloodredhourglass.lnk.to/YourHighness

With this new album, Bloodred Hourglass is definitely establishing itself as one of the leaders of the new melodic death metal scene, in the old tradition but with this modern touch that gives it the legitimacy to take up the torch held by In Flames, Children of Bodom and the others godfathers of the scene. Like the band’s previous title “Godsend”, the album “Your Highness” is a combination of Finnish-Swedish production. The album was recorded by Juho Räihä (SoundSpiral Audio), and mixed + mastered by Henrik Udd (Henrik Udd Recording Studios).