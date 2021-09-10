Industrial Band, FLEISCHKRIEG Pays Tribute To FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD With New Video

Industrial band, FLEISCHKRIEG has just unveiled their new video for the song, “Relax”, originally performed by FRANKIE GOES TO HOLLYWOOD.

“We chose this song because we believe it was a perfect representation of FleischKrieg’s sound. An 80’s influence of pop and synth about self-love and respect, wrapped in a heavy industrial bow!” – Thomas Crawford (guitar)

“Relax” appears on the forthcoming FLEISCHKRIEG album, Herzblut, due out in October of this year.

For fans of: industrial/ebm/aggrotech