New LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE Single – – Burn Everything (Lyric Video)

|Having recently been #1 on the international iTunes metal charts along with charting on the highly prestigious DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts – Germany), Ludovico Technique have premiered their new single on Metal Injection. The song “Burn Everything” is a fast-tempo gothic industrial Metal track that blazes a trail of destruction as it burns down everything in its path.
Breaking 1,000,000 streams on Spotify with a recent single of their dark brand of gothic industrial metal, Ben V., along with his band Ludovico Technique, bring a thoughtful depth and complexity to the genre. Presenting the very embodiment of Gothic culture in its purest form and their new single reflects that.
From New York City, the band originally drew inspiration from goth industrial acts such as Skinny Puppy and The Sisters of Mercy, yet now, Ludovico Technique have added glimpses of Type O Negative, Rammstein, and Rob Zombie to their unique take on gothic music.
