New LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE Single – – Burn Everything (Lyric Video)

Having recently been #1 on the international iTunes metal charts along with charting on the highly prestigious DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts – Germany), Ludovico Technique have premiered their new single on Metal Injection. The song “Burn Everything” is a fast-tempo gothic industrial Metal track that blazes a trail of destruction as it burns down everything in its path.



Breaking 1,000,000 streams on Spotify with a recent single of their dark brand of gothic industrial metal, Ben V., along with his band Ludovico Technique, bring a thoughtful depth and complexity to the genre. Presenting the very embodiment of Gothic culture in its purest form and their new single reflects that.