BESS – ‘No Cover’ (post-punk/trip hop/ industrial)

Posted on September 13, 2021 by Alex Zander

Bess is a US-based artist that fuses industrial, post-punk, trip-hop, and alternative rock with experimental pop.  No Cover is her latest release just published today.

Bess (of Whitecauldron)’s entire performance, writing, artistic and professional resume would be too long to navigate here in this bio, for it starts with restaurant, retail, human services, earning her B.A. in English and Theater, a sales career, then turns to nonprofit arts and education, self-employment, fitness, dance, health & well-being. Currently, her main pursuits are in poetry and writing, songwriting, dance, mixing and mastering original music using LOGIC PRO X, producing artistic, original music & self-help videos, and collaborating with other artists. She is an advocate for women, people of color, the disabled, and otherwise disadvantaged persons. Her self-help/exploration project “12:12 Zen with Bess of Whitecauldron” is the brainchild of AirKill Media which came about from the amalgamation of two Ohio artists, Toothpinch & Bess (of Whitecauldron). Later, these acts formed White Cauldron band and then, AirKill Media.

https://not2bmesdw.bandcamp.comhttps://www.facebook.com/lindarbess

