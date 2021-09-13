COMBICHRIST Single “Compliance” out: 15. September 2021

Combichrist reveal new single “Compliance” this Thursday, September 15th!



Combichrist are back and unveil their second new single “Compliance”, after their 2019’s One Fire album.



Aggrotech / industrial pioneer Andy LaPlegua proves once again to be a master of electronic brutality, heavy, dark with an evil hypnotic loop that drives the listener crazy. “Compliance” sees Combichrist keep on crawling on the rotten surface of mankind to dig there the final hole which will swallow up for good the sick spirit of our civilization. And it works – the listeners going down, slowly, with that inexorable end-of-the-world feeling at your fingertips.



You can stream/purchase the new Combichrist single here: https://combichrist.lnk.to/Compliance

Check all Combichrist videos in this YouTube-playlist curated by Out Of Line Music!