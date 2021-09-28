ALL NEW!!! the mkultrasound PodCast with Ilker Yücel of ReGen Mag and White Shadow

Ilker returns to the PodCast only in person this time. He’s not only an accomplished musician with many industry friend, he run the following Gothic/Industrial website ReGen Mag. As well as being a MK ULTRA supporter.

While visiting Chicago to attend this year’s ColdWaves event, ReGen Magazine editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel has made his second appearance as a guest on the MKUltraSound Podcast. Hosted by MK Ultra Magazine founder Alex Zander, the show is an extension of the eminent publication, a staple of news and discussion for the underground alternative music scene; on this show, Yücel and Zander shared an array of personal experiences, from the reopening of venues and the new requirements in the wake of the pandemic to shared stories about mutual acquaintances and musicians. Yücel particularly speaks well of Metro Chicago’s safety protocols and the adherence to vaccination and masking during ColdWaves. The two also discuss their favorite records from bands like MINISTRY, Electric Hellfire Club, and Type O Negative, including encounters with the late Peter Steele, meeting Raymond Watts of PIG in a venue basement that stinks of “asparagus piss,” friendships with BILE’s Krztoff and RH Bear, the irony of MTV continuing to hold music video awards, Sasha Grey’s taste for industrial music, The Joy Thieves, and more! Additionally, the show features two songs from now-defunct Baltimore industrial/rock band White Shadow, of which Yücel had been a member, as well as “Spy vs Spy,” a new track from Louisiana goth/rock act Nadjia. ReGen photographer Tabetha Patton even appears to participate in KISS Trivia, making for what for us was a delightful time. – ReGen Mag

ReGen Editor’s Note: “Publications like MK Ultra and Industrial Nation are a huge part of the reason ReGen exists – the love for the music, the art, the culture of creative minds, the “weirdos,” all bringing something special and unique to the world. I’d like to say a huge thank you to Alex Zander and all of his cohorts on the MKUltraSound Podcast for what they do and for being gracious enough to have me and Tabetha on their show!”