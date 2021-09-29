HOCICO The Mexican Industrial-Electro legends HOCICO release music visualizer with lyrics for their brand-new single “Backstabbers”!

Erk Aicrag (lyrics/vocalist) comments on the new Hocico song:“’Backstabbers’ is an angry anthem for the betrayed. The lyrics deal with the problems many friendships and love relationships face, when someone you care for stab you in the back and then pretend to be the one bleeding, I think we all can relate to that!”

Racso Agroyam (music) adds:“This is an energetic industrial/drum and bass song ready to set the clubs on fire!”

Listen here :https://hocico.lnk.to/Backstabbers

With their latest Maxi-CD “Broken Empires / Lost World”, the Mexican industrial-electro legends Hocico had presented a contemporary testimony in their usual aggressive and energetic way of expression. Hocico’s distinctive talent creates catchy melodies and a highly creative sound design to a club-ready hell ride with an addictive character. Hocico are also globally known as innovators in the dark and industrial scene.