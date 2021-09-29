Industrial Metal Band RAZE THE ALTAR Brings Sacrifice And Perseverance To New Single

September 29, 2021

“Good sounding song with powerful vibes and instrumentation”
– Metalhead Community Magazine

UK industrial/metal band, RAZE THE ALTAR has just unleashed their self-titled single, “Raze The Altar”. The track will appear on the forthcoming album, Cataclysm Eden due out October 8th.

RAZE THE ALTAR mastermind, Dylan about the song – “Everybody deserves
better, and nobody should be struck down for the sake of another. Stand up for yourself and know your worth, don’t be a sacrifice, raze that altar that you’ve been placed on.”

For fans of industrial metal and industrial rock

RAZE THE ALTAR is a one-man alternative/hybrid metal project that fearlessly blends the genres of its influences. Elements of symphonic, death, nu-metal, industrial and core metal are stitched together to create a unique sonic experience.

