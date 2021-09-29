Mach FoX of Zwaremachine releases Single and Video

The founding member of Zwaremachine releases a new Mach FoX single titled Hollow Moons. Mach FoX has been actively performing and releasing recordings since 2005 with Zwaremachine bassist Dbot who wrote, arranged and played bass guitar and on this song.

Hollow Moons also features Dein Offizier of Zwaremachine on drums as the track was originally recorded for the Conquest 3000 album released by Zwaremachine in July 2021.

Considered an outtake from the Zwaremachine release, the melody and drama of Hollow Moons fit perfectly into Mach FoX’s sleek, sci-fi, horror, doom-pop style. The song warns of a future where only the wealthy can leave the ruined and depleted earth and live in the lush

hollow moons…a place of fortune where everything is green.

The Hollow Moons video will premiere Thursday September 30th on DARKERSIDEOFMUSIC and VK ONLINE MUSIC NEWS website and related music channels followed by the Hollow Moons single release available via the Mach FoX bandcamp site on Friday October 1st 2021.