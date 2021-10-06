New Ships in the Night Video & Single

Ships In The Night has just simultaneously released a brand new single along with an accompanying video for the song “First Light,” the first peek at their upcoming album “Latent Powers.” Ships In The Night’s uplifting dark pop sound is led by songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alethea Leventhal who also completed the intoxicating dance floor heavy remix on the “First Light” single. “Latent Powers” will officially mark Ships in the Night’s debut for the Cleopatra Records label and will be released through all digital and streaming services on October 27th, 2021.

Video:

https://youtu.be/dZmMJdURA3c

Single:

https://shipsinthenight.bandcamp.com/album/first-light

FB: www.facebook.com/shipsinthenightmusic

IG: shipsinthenightmusic

Twitter: @sitnmusic

Please contact me if you require an MP3.

Video:

https://youtu.be/dZmMJdURA3c

Single:

https://shipsinthenight.bandcamp.com/album/first-light

FB: www.facebook.com/shipsinthenightmusic

IG: shipsinthenightmusic

Twitter: @sitnmusic