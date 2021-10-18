ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Alicia Witt After Show Review with Music and guest Mina Dragomirova

Posted on October 18, 2021 by Alex Zander

Aftershow review of Alicia Witt at Chicago’s Chicago Winery with commentary from Alex Zander and model/actress/musician Mina Dragomirova.

Alicia Witt has played all over the world, including at the Grand Ole Opry. Her new album, The Conduit, which she co- produced with Jordan Lehning & Bill Reynolds, is out in 2021. Previous releases include 15000 Days (Jacquire King), & Ben Folds produced Revisionary History, “a piano-pop gem…“Grey Seal”-era Elton John, an alt-universe Fiona Apple and a film-noir chanteuse” – Nashville Scene

