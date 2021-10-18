ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: The Alicia Witt After Show Review with Music and guest Mina Dragomirova

Aftershow review of Alicia Witt at Chicago’s Chicago Winery with commentary from Alex Zander and model/actress/musician Mina Dragomirova.

Alicia Witt has played all over the world, including at the Grand Ole Opry. Her new album, The Conduit, which she co- produced with Jordan Lehning & Bill Reynolds, is out in 2021. Previous releases include 15000 Days (Jacquire King), & Ben Folds produced Revisionary History, “a piano-pop gem…“Grey Seal”-era Elton John, an alt-universe Fiona Apple and a film-noir chanteuse” – Nashville Scene