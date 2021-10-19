DEINE LAKAIEN COVERS PINK FLOYD

DEINE LAKAIEN, the beloved German Dark Wave icons, have just released their homage to the Pink Floyd classic “Set the Controls for the Heart of

the Sun,” their second single and accompanying video from their forthcoming new album entitled “Dual +.” This new album features new material, covers of Devo, REM and the aforementioned Pink Floyd, that will be released in lavish limited CD editions as well as a limited edition vinyl version

on November 26th, 2021 through Prophecy Productions of Germany.