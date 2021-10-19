DEINE LAKAIEN COVERS PINK FLOYD

Posted on October 19, 2021 by Alex Zander

DEINE LAKAIEN, the beloved German Dark Wave icons, have just released their homage to the Pink Floyd classic “Set the Controls for the Heart of
the Sun,” their second single and accompanying video from their forthcoming new album entitled “Dual +.” This new album features new material, covers of Devo, REM and the aforementioned Pink Floyd, that will be released in lavish limited CD editions as well as a limited edition vinyl version
on November 26th, 2021 through Prophecy Productions of Germany.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.