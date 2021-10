Industrial music legends Tim Skold (Marilyn Manson, KMFDM, Motionless In White, Skold) and Nero Bellum (Psyclon Nine) have combined forces for a second time as NOT MY GOD, their much praised project. The album entitled “SIMULACRA” was released today by Metropolis Records via all digital and streaming platforms, CD and a limited edition version on vinyl.

