THE FUNERAL MARCH OF THE MARIONETTES’ New EP, ‘Flood’

With Flood, the 6th release from, THE FUNERAL MARCH OF THE MARIONETTES (aka THE FUNERAL MARCH) the band continues to evolve their sound while exploring their influences old and new.

Joe Whiteaker says of the process “The initial concept/demo for Flood occurred in the same sessions as Useless. When it comes time to make Flood, one goal I had was to take a look/listen to where we have been, and see how the path might diverge… I didn’t want to just make another song like the ones that came before it.”



I also had been struggling with what the song “Flood” was going to be titled. I kept coming back to the refrain “In the flood of our end times…” So “Flood” just stuck.” At the same time, however, since my producer and I kind of threw it all in a blender, I think you start to hear some of the newer things I am really into.”

Flood also features a remix by Hide Tepes from the band CARRION.

THE FUNERAL MARCH (aka THE FUNERAL MARCH OF THE MARIONETTES) is a band known for their dark image and gloomy sound formed in 1987 in the post-industrial city of Rockford, Illinois. Their work has blended elements of gothic rock and post-punk music, combining a number of influences (The Cure, Bauhaus, Joy Division, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and others) to create a very dark but passionate sound, appealing to many. The band took its name from a Charles Gounod composition best known as the theme music for the television program Alfred Hitchcock Presents.



The band has been featured on Post-Punk.com, Side-line.com, Whitelight/WhiteHeat, Brutal Resonance, and other dark music publications. The band was also chosen by deathrockradio.com as one of the Top Bands of 2019. The band is currently promoting their new release Flood.