The Altered Noise Directed By Society 1 Frontman Matt Zane Selected For American Horrors Film Festival

A tribute film about former Society 1 bassist DV “Dirt” Karloff

directed by Matt Zane has been selected to show at the 5th annual

American Horrors Film festival. The festival which takes place October

30 through November 1 at the Geneva Theater in historic Downtown Lake

Geneva, Wisconsin showcases uncut critically acclaimed bleeding edge

horror films and music documentaries. The Altered Noise will be shown

Saturday October 30th at 8:40PM.

The festival, hosted by Hart D. Fisher is being filmed as part of a

television special to air on the American Horrors channel which can be

accessed on Roku January 1st. The American Horrors channel has over 7

million viewers for the year and counting as the fastest growing

linear streaming horror OTT channel in America.

“I’m incredibly grateful that the American Horror Film Festival has

chosen to show The Altered Noise. The film is going to get it’s big

screen premiere in an actual theater which is just amazing. Crazy to

think Dirt is becoming an indie movie star. He would have loved it! “

said Zane

Tickets are $20 per seat, per screening and the film will be viewed

with 4k projection on huge screens with luxury seating.

For more info go to AmericanHorrorsFilmFestival.com