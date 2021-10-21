WEIRD WOLVES Single & Video “Overdrive” on Out Of Line Music

WEIRD WOLVES ink a worldwide deal with Out Of Line Music drop seizing music video “Overdrive today!

“This is a new exciting chapter for the Weird Wolves!”

Out Of Line Music is insanely stoked to announce the signing of the Weird Wolves!

Today, the eclectic US-based duo centered around Ava Gore and Raphael Colantonio bring out the weird in their band name, Weird Wolves. Ava is an accomplished guitarist and vocalist, bringing her stirring vocals to the award-winning “Prey” video game soundtrack. And Raphael is also the founder behind Arkane Studios who is responsible for many famed video game franchises. Add to that the fact that Raphael has backgrounds to highly musically career-defining boundaries and both literally and musically will storm new terrains on a globally touring scale. The duo is down to conquer the world with their unique strapped-up mixture of electro and rock. Take a seat and journey through the song “Overdrive” which explores one of the tragedies of the human condition: mortality. As being trapped in our bodies, humankind does their best to achieve or run – but it all ends.

Weird Wolves comments on the signing, “We’re thrilled to join Out Of Line. Expressing our musicality the way we want is important to us and we value a partnership that has an edge.”

Ava and Raphael met through the world of video games, and their musical chemistry could not pass unnoticed by their streams on Spotify and the growing fanbase that the two created. Following an official showcase at the SXSW (2019) and many more gigs in the US, the band has continuously attracted new fans throughout the virtual world. Gore and Colantonio have evolved into the Weird Wolves that they have always meant to be.

You can listen to “Overdrive” here: https://weirdwolves.lnk.to/overdrive



Weird Wolves is:

Ava Gore – Vocals, Guitar & Bass

Raf Colantonio – Vocals, Guitar & Bass

Weird Wolves online:

