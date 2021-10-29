Ships In The Night: “First Light” (Official Music Video)

Ships In The Night is songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alethea Leventhal. With an electrifying mix of ethereal and synthesized lullabies, Ships In The Night’s uplifting dark pop sound draws from dreams, memories and echoes of the outer world in order to paint an atmospheric landscape with sweeping waves of synthesizers and kinetic beats. While Ships In The Night’s first album, “Myriologues,” explored the depths of grief and loss, the upcoming “Latent Powers” album uncovers the cathartic strength within darkness. “Latent Powers” marks Ships in the Night’s debut for Cleopatra Records and was released today on all digital and streaming platforms.