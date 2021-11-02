Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour Coming on the heels of the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

On the heels of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past weekend, Kraftwerk have announced a new North American tour in 2022.
The trailblazing electronic music pioneers will bring their renowned 3D tour to 24 North American cities between May 27th and July 10th. Notable stops include Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, and the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning in select marks on November 2nd. Head to Ticketmaster for more information.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre