Darkwave Artist & Actor ERIC OBERTO Tells the Truth About Lies in New Single

Former Tungsten Coil Artist & Actor ERIC OBERTO has just unveiled his new single, “Darkness Never Lies”

“Darkness Never Lies” is about the lies people tell and the fears that rule their lives. It’s a warning to live honestly, intently, and urgently. In your final darkness, all untold truths become your last regrets.

Eric’s new song Darkness Never Lies is featured in the motion picture- Amityville Cult. His debut as a Director and Editor are spotlighted in his music video for- Darkness Never Lies, which is a bonus feature on the Amityville Cult DVD/Blu-ray national Walmart release on November 16th.

What makes Eric’s composition truly unique is his ability to embrace his diagnosis of synesthesia and right ear deafness. This has created a technique for composition that is nothing short of original. Read Eric’s story HERE:

ERIC OBERTO made his first thunderous splash into the entertainment industry as the singer/songwriter/front man of the award-winning industrial band- Tungsten Coil. Now, Eric is releasing his first single as a solo artist- Darkness Never Lies. This song is featured in the new motion picture- Amityville Cult. He has also broadened his artistic focus to acting, producing, directing, and composing scores for horror films. New projects are in the works, in both music and film. Stay tuned…