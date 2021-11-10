This Sunday on an ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Larry Goone ofBorn A Babe and the Chicago SEXCON Discusses his Upcoming 420 Friendly Event

Posted on November 10, 2021 by Alex Zander

We will be podcasting live at the event.

This will be the GREEN PARTY Gathering for the entire Chicagoland Northwest Suburban area. The underground festival for the smart consumer.

About this event

We will have all kinds of quality vendors for you to STOCK UP & SAVE with including your dispensary items, glass, music, art, clothing, stickers, edibles, novelties, jewelry, food, drinks & lots of extra…

* Fantastic Event For The Cannabis Enthusiast

*Save Money & Stock Up

*420 Friendly Through The Entire Location

*Grab All Of The Presents You’ll Ever Need

**V.I.P. TICKETS GET YOU IN EARLY BEFORE EVERYONE ELSE AT 1PM

*New Vendors Being Added Daily..

*Great DeeJays

Get your tickets early to save money. 

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

