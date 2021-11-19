Gothic/Post-Punk Band CYBORG AMOK Unveils New Video for “Burden Away”

““Beautiful clear drums, guitars and electro sounds, which is classic goth synth rock, the narrative dark voice fits perfectly”.– Karsten Zakrzewski (Kainklangmusik Magazine)

Gothic/Post-Punk band CYBORG AMOK has just unveiled their new video for the song, “Burden Away.” The song appears on CYBORG AMOK‘s self-titled album.

Greg Bullock (synths/vocals) says about the song: “Burden Away” was one of those songs that came together start to finish in a few hours one afternoon. I recorded all of the music and vocals. We felt that “Burden Away” best represented the direction CYBORG AMOK is going in. So, it was chosen for the video. We let Nick and Pete at Howl Peak depict the song as they interpreted it for themselves.

As for CYBORG AMOK, we prefer to allow the audience to find their own meaning in our music.”

Buy/Stream CYBORG AMOK Via Bandcamp Now