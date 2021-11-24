Carr Jam – 21 featuring Åge Sten Nilsen, Dregen, Ryan Roxie and more unveil debut single

The new project Carr Jam – 21 , which was been put together to honour KISS drummer Eric Carr who passed away from cancer back on November 24, 1991, has just unveiled its first single ”Can You Feel It” from its upcoming self-titled EP, which will be available on January 7, 2022.

Track List for Carr Jam – 21:

01. Eyes of Love

02. Love Her All I Can

03. Can You Feel It

04. Snowblind

Carr Jam – 21‘s press release indicates:

“Carr Jam – 21 is a project to celebrate the legacy of the late Eric Carr (KISS 1980-1991). Eric tragically passed away 30 years ago, and we wanted to do something special.

Together with some of the most well-known and KISS inspired musicians, we have recorded 2 songs written by Eric Carr + 2 KISS related bonus songs.

The people behind the project is: Dregen (The Hellacopters, Backyard Babies), Gustav Kronfelt (video producer), Jolle Atlagic (Electric Boys, The Quill), Jesper Lindgren (Velvet Insane), Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper, Slash’s Snakepit) Åge Sten Nielsen (Wig Wam), Philip Shouse (Accept, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons), Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) and Martin Ekelund (Bonafide).

First single ‘Can You Feel It’ is out now and the EP will be released 7/1, 2022.

Listen here and pre-order the EP: https://orcd.co/can-you-feel-it“

Carr Jam – 21‘s “Can You Feel It” lyric video: