MESH Release “Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie” on Blu-ray/CD

MESH, the British alternative electronic favorites, allowed cameras to accompany them backstage, on the tour bus, and to other usually restricted locations for their forthcoming release entitled “Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie.” Detailed depictions from all of the musicians involved, including deeply honest interviews with founding members Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn, fan interviews and many more insights complete this

exciting road movie. Shot in In full HD resolution, “Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie” comes as a limited art book along with a 3 ½ hour Blu-ray

and two audio CDs featuring all 23 live tracks recorded on the tour as well as a spectacular 60 page photo booklet and will officially be released by the German based-Dependent Records on January 28th, 2022.

