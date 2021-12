Swedish post-punk band Principe Valiente return with “Porcelain,” their brand new single (and accompanying video) released today on Metropolis Records. Featuring remixes by Agent Side Grinder, Ash Code and TRAITRS, “Porcelain” offers a taste of Principe Valiente’s forthcoming album entitled “Barricades,” set for release on March 18th, 2022 on Metropolis.

