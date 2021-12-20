Industrial Bass Act SINTHETIK MESSIAH Addresses Religious Hypocrisy With New Single

Industrial bass act SINTHETIK MESSIAH hasjust unveiled their new single, “Religious Soldier.”

“Religious Soldier” Is about exposing religious leaders for brainwashing, abusing their followers and specifically, how they want their flock to be “good soldiers” in their own twisted version of what it means to serve God. Setting the tone of the new single, SINTHETIK MESSIAH’s “Religious Soldier” features a recording of a fake priest performing a fake exorcism on a brainwashed woman.

The sonic hammer of sound behind “Religious Soldier” draws musical inspiration from the hardcore drum and bass, power noise, ebm, and old school industrial music scenes. The main vocalist, Bug Gigabyte takes his vocals from a punk rock type scream to a full on male choir. Lyrically he begs the audience to wake up and not fall into a cult.

This two-track EP precedes a full length album due out in 2022.

“Religious Soldier” is available in digital format via Bandcamp NOW.

https://sinthetikmessiah.bandcamp.com/album/religious-soldier-ep

Blending various elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient and pop. The international act SINTHETIK MESSIAH is the work of the Cajun songwriter and sound designer, Bug Gigabyte. The name is a misspelling of the of the term ‘synthetic messiah’, which is the pronunciation used by the band.

SINTHETIK MESSIAH has received radio play, publicity and respect from peers alike from around the globe.