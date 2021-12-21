Darkwave Band SEVIT Drops New Video & Single Inspired By The Film, THE CROW

Texas-based darkwave band SEVIT have just unleashed their single & video for the song, “It Can’t Rain All The Time.” This is a conceptual song inspired by James O’Barr’s comic and the movie, The Crow, the character of Eric Draven and his fictional band, Hangman’s Joke.

“I always wanted to embody myself into the character’s mindset and finish the lyrics the way I always wanted to hear them in their entirety. I started to imagine the words I would have written if I was Eric Draven.

The Crow was a beautiful film – so much sadness and so much longing, so much heart… When I decided to write this song, I wanted to revisit my hearts emotional vault and I wanted the words to belong to the film’s character, Eric Draven, who I imagined to be dark, poetic, theatrical, daring, passionate and beautiful. ” – (Jackie Legos – Vocals/Guitar)

Formed from the ashes of their heavier, more electronic laden band AT NIGHT, SEVIT released their debut album, On The Edge Of A Darker Place on all major digital retailers in 2020 to critical acclaim from various online sources such as Obscura Undead, Side-Line Magazine, and Wave Press Blog.

On The Edge Of A Darker Place features 13 tracks formed from the influences of Pornography-era Cure and a decade of post minimalistic, monologic analog sounds with melodies, big beats, and dreamy vocal hooks. Songs such as “Bleed”, “Love or Madness”, “Days in the Dark” received radio and club play all over the US, Mexico, Belgium, France, Germany, and the UK.

2021 saw a CD release for On the Edge Of A Darker Place via Inclub Records (Peru) with a vinyl release scheduled for late November 2021 (having been postponed due to COVID related manufacturing issues). To date, SEVIT have opened for both national and international acts including She Wants Revenge, Actors, Rosegarden Funeral Party, and Wingtips. They are scheduled to open for She Past Away, Twin Tribes, and Bootblacks in late 2021/2022 with both US and European tours in the works. With 20+ songs written and recorded since the release of their debut, SEVIT is currently seeking label support for a second album, Requiem.