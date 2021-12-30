Dark Alternative Band ORCUS NULLIFY Brings Contemporary Affairs To Beautiful Hell

Dark alternative band ORCUS NULLIFY recently revealed their new EP, Beautiful Hell.

The songs on Beautiful Hell will take you on a tour of the wreckage that is the contemporary state of affairs brought about during the reign of the Orange Beast. There was the destruction and reversal of environmental policies like withdrawal from the Parris Climate Accord, termination of the Clean Water Act & turning back the clock on human rights.

The title track “Beautiful Hell” draws a juxtaposition between the beauty of this planet and decaying state of political affairs. The tune “Under his Eye” is focused on what is seemingly a path toward a Neo-Nazi Christian state. “Night Bird Cries” is a lament for the decline of our environment and morality, that increasingly vie for our attention but go unheeded.

Beautiful Hell is available in digital format via Bandcamp now.