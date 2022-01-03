Industrial Act PANIC LIFT Drops The Introspective & Melancholy, Pieces (Part two in a five-part EP series}

New Jersey Industrial act PANIC LIFT return to release the second installment in their five-part EP series titled Pieces; the follow up to this past summer’s Split. Pieces showcases two new songs. “Disease Of Kings” and “Failure Principle” are both introspective and melancholy tracks with themes that revolve around stress, addiction, and self-image.

“Disease Of Kings” is an industrial rock sludgefest that incorporates symphonic keyboard melodies and a wall of guitars. The second track, a futurepop inspired dance floor smasher, “Failure Principle” features a thick synth bassline accompanied by soaring keyboard leads.

Also featured with the release is a limited-edition PANIC LIFT face mask to accompany you on your journeys through the current post-apocalyptic landscape.

For this release, PANIC LIFT enlisted remixers genCAB, Assemblage 23, and KALCYFR who each lend their talents to the two tracks.

Buy/Stream PANIC LIFT Now Via Bandcamp

PANIC LIFT began in 2006 and has released music and toured consistently for the last 15 years. PANIC LIFT has released four full length albums on METROPOLIS RECORDS, and countless EPs, Remixes, and collaborations. JAMES FRANCIS is accompanied by his longtime live band which consists of DAN PLATT (KEYBOARDS) BEN TOURKANTONIS (DRUMS) CRISTIAN CARVER (DRUMS) and KENZI BURKE (BASS)