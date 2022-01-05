Industrial Band IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER Is Resurrected With New Album, Retroject

South Carolina-based industrial project IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER has just unleashed their first full-length album, Retroject.

Retroject is an album that was begun in 2001 but has just seen the light of day in 2021. Some of the songs may feel nostalgic and dated and that is because, well, they are!!! An excess of free time during the Covid-19 pandemic eventually grew tiresome and monotonous. So, it was decided to finish the album that had begun many years prior!

The songs cover personal battles with self doubt, lost love, rejection, coping with the hellscape of the modern world and ghost stories.

Retroject does not adhere to any one genre. However, itdoes maintain a cohesiveness that was spawned from the feelings and fantasies that run through the mind of a person ill-equipped to deal with “normal” life. That same mind nonetheless, has found a way to cope and function while internally slipping into lunacy.

An EP and three singles were released between 2020 and 2021.

Retroject is available NOW on CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.

Buy/Stream IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER Via Bandcamp

IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER is the long-running and recently revitalized electronic music project from veteran multi-instrumentalist/producer Frank Svornotten (Felix Frump/Bow Ever Down).

Initially launched as Impulse in 2000, IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER regularly performed at the Loop Lounge (Passaic Park, NJ), NYC’s Batcave (most notably opening for Norway’s Icon of Coil) and other venues before Svornotten put performing live aside in favor of doing live engineering and DJ work at various clubs in the area. After relocating to South Carolina in 2013, he continued to keep IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER on the shelf for several years before bringing it back to life – an endeavor that kicked into high gear during the pandemic.



A collection of new and/or newly revisited tracks is currently available on IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER’s Bandcamp page. One of the first new original songs to rise, the guitar-driven “Alone In The Light,” recalls the ’90s-era sounds of Industrial giants KMFDM and Skinny Puppy while simultaneously presenting a vibe very much in the here and now.



The Bandcamp page also features covers ranging from the unsurprising (Front 242’s “Tragedy for YOU!”) to the downright head-scratching (Shannon’s “Let the Music Play,” Katy Perry’s “Firework”). Now in November, 2021, IMPULSE CONTROL DISORDER has finally released their full-length album,