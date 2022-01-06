UPDATE: Police Confirm Former COAL CHAMBER Bassist RAYNA FOSS Has Been Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

According to New Orleans TV station FOX 8 WVUE-TV, New Orleans police confirmed that former COAL CHAMBER bassist Rayna Foss has been found safe after being supposedly missing for months.

Four months ago, the 51-year-old Foss was reported missing by her group home manager after last being seen on September 7, 2021. WVUE issued a notice via its official Facebook page describing her at the time as being 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds. The police also urged anyone with additional information on Foss‘s whereabouts to contact them.

Earlier this week, the news of Rayna‘s apparent disappearance was reported by the rock music media. A day later, Rayna‘s 22-year-old daughter Kayla — whose father is Foss‘s former husband, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose — released a statement via Instagram in which she claimed the family had been in contact with Rayna the entire time and knew where she was.

According to WVUE, police advised Foss had been located earlier today (Thursday, January 6).