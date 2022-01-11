Electronic Band LUSCIOUS APPARATUS Addresses Domestic Violence With New Single, “Infiltrate”



“dark, unsettlingly alluring . . . as swamped in sonic mystique as it is in the universal language of irresistible hook and groove.”



– Dave Cantrell – Stereo Embers Magazine

January 11, 2022 – Oregon-based electronic act, LUSCIOUS APPARATUS has just unveiled their debut single, “Infiltrate.”

“Infiltrate” is about domestic violence, the kindness of strangers, and helping someone escape from an abusive relationship. The lyrics were triggered by an article that offered an excruciatingly detailed account of the horrors inflicted upon one of the victims of Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson.

The song speaks to the often terrible and destructive power wielded by abusers. It attempts to inspire hope and strength for anyone who has found themselves in an abusive situation and are trying to find their way out of the fog.

“Infiltrate” is available on all digital platforms NOW.

Buy/Stream LUCIOUS APPARATUS Now Via Bandcamp

LUSCIOUS APPARATUS blends cinematic soundscapes, synths, shoegaze textures, and syncopated percussion, to create a sound best described as Electrogaze or Noir Pop. Founded by Jack Norton as a studio project in 2019, the Portland, OR based act evolved during the great plague of the early 2020s with the arrival of Sandi Leeper on vocals. Catherine Hukle, a guitarist from Seattle, moved to Portland, providing the band’s signature walls of sound. Daniel Henderson joined on drums in late 2021. All members are active in writing and producing for LUSCIOUS APPARATUS.

LUSCIOUS APPARATUS‘ roots are spread wide throughout the post-90’s post-punk scenes. They incorporate everything from goth and industrial to indie rock, electronica, and trip-hop. Influences are broad: from Nine Inch Nails to Garbage. Joy Division to Massive Attack. Gary Numan to My Bloody Valentine. Frontline Assembly and Delerium.