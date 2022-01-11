Horror Punk Band CUT LIKE THIS Personifies Insomnia With Latest Single, “The Boogeyman”

“The Boogeyman” is the latest single from NYC Horrorpunks, CUT LIKE THIS. A deliciously evil lullaby, the song delves into the tortured musings of an insomniac facing their desire for sleep while battling their lack of control in obtaining it.

The single art portrays the horrific personification of insomnia, the titular Boogeyman, with impressive practical SFX makeup by singer Rose Blood. Blacklight uv colors glow in stark contrast to the pitch-black darkness, echoing how the sing-song vocals intertwine with the harsh screams in the outro insisting “You’ll NEVER get to sleep!”

“The Boogeyman” is available on digital platforms NOW!

Angelspit’s remix of “The Boogeyman.” is cyberpunk vs horrorpunk in an epic remix battle TO THE DEATH! Guitars become chainsaws and synths become machetes! Blood curdling screams reverberate. Angelspit brings their brutal, signature, glitched-outi industrial stomp and “The Boogeyman” emerges covered in blood, as a slithering, creeping, bedtime story from HELL!



“It’s such an honor to go head-to-head with New York City’s finest Horror Punk Death Squad, “CUT LIKE THIS”. Their live shows blow me away, their online energy is fierce – I just had to do a remix! This new single ‘The Boogeyman’ will POUND YOUR BRAIN into nightmare stew – IT ROCKS!” – Zoog Von Rock, (Angelspit) Buy/Stream CUT LIKE THIS Via Bandcamp Now



CUT LIKE THIS is a Horror Rock trio with a metal edge and a flair for theatrical live performances! Based out of NYC, the band was founded by 2 acrobats of color Rose Blood and Thorn Black, who ran away from the Circus and back onto the grimy, underground rock stages they came from! You might recognize them from their acrobatic performances at Electric Zoo with Excision or onstage with Steve Aoki or Diplo.

Fiery haired singer Rose Blood entrances with bad girl flair, equally comfortable with seductive melodies and menacing screams. Thorn Black’s thunderous guitar riffs are as heavy as they are catchy, supplying enough hooks to make any cenobyte happy! Rounding off the live trio is the Neotribal, androgynous Corey Carver, a bassist with a deep love for Japanese Visual Rock. Behind the scenes, sequencing drums, is Evyl Jon of the groundbreaking, Progressive Death Metal band Evil.

With songs featuring tributes to horror movies and beckoning to the monsters within us all, this 3 piece of horror is ready to take you on a ride on an undead carousel from which you’ll never escape! Fans of bands like In This Moment, Raven Black and Wednesday 13 will dig them like a grave.