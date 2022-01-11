RXPTRS share video for ripping new track “Collapse”

Bristol, UK-based band RXPTRS – who blend rock, metal, punk, and hardcore with a seamlessness that is enviable, creating something that is unique that seethes with boundless energy – have kicked off 2022 with the video for the ripping new track “Collapse.” Watch it here: youtu.be/J1ogzezTGk8

Last year, the band announced that it had signed with Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. RXPTRS, tipped by Alternative Press as one of 20 UK bands you need to know, previously shared the track “Gutterflies.” Watch the clip, directed by Nathan Roach

“‘Collapse’ is about the sinking feeling when you’re struggling with anxiety and depression,” says singer Simon Roach. “For a long time, I couldn’t understand why, for periods of time, getting out of bed was impossible, or why the constant feeling of dread was ever present. I never spoke about it, as I didn’t think anyone would understand. So, I channeled it into this song, it was only after completing the song that I realized what these feelings were.“

RXPTRS (pronounced “Raptors”) are a new wave of British rock. The energetic quintet combines ferocious grit with an ear for melody. Built upon the backdrop of the UK, the fiercely creative, long-term friends set out with a sonic mission statement to not succumb to a single barrier, to push boundaries and go beyond the limit of genres, creating a raw sound that is unmistakably their own. Each raucous track is laced with lyrical depth as RXPTRS lay it all on the line. They state, “Music is a vessel, this is how we channel the experiences that have shaped us. This is how we bare our scars.” Quickly becoming renowned for their explosive live performances, the group’s hardcore following continues to grow. Their workhorse mentality towards touring has seen them light up stages across the UK and Europe alongside the likes of Escape the Fate,King 810, As It Is, Light the Torch, and more. RXPTRS‘ visceral energy continues to infect the population as they cut their teeth on the live scene, with no sign of slowing, they’re truly hellbent on showing everyone the way of the RXPTR.

Stream / buy the album here: blacklightmediarecords.com/rxptrs

RXPTRS ARE:

Simon Roach: Vocals

Ian Chadderton: Guitar

Harley Watson: Guitar

Sam Leworthy: Bass

Mat Capper: Drums