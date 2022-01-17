Industrial/Rock Band, NULL CELL Drops Highly-Anticipated New Album, ‘Nemesis’

Industrial/Rock band NULL CELL has just unveiled their new full-length release, Nemesis. Titled due to melodramatic implications of the word, Nemesis brings together the influences of cyberpunk stories, the hard-hitting beats from electro-industrial and EBM music as well as musical genres such as hip-hop and thrash metal.

Themes on the new album include the likes of friendly relationships turning sour with hate which Isabella specifically addresses on the title track. Songs such as, “Dream Emulator” & “Mechanesia” are about trying to overcome depression, and in some cases failing. Songs such as “Breaking the Code”, “Psychic Slave” and “Twitching Alive” address losing control of your physical body and mind to an outside force

Nemesis is available on limited edition CD and digital formats.

Buy/Stream NULL CELL Now Via Bandcamp

BIOGRAPHY:

Nebraska native Isabella Chains effortlessly blends aspects of metal and industrial/electronic genres to create the all-out sonic assault known as NULL CELL.

Released towards the end of 2020, Eternally Ill became a breakout hit for Isabella and NULL CELL. Receiving widespread acclaim and popularity amongst fans and critics alike. Now as a follow up to Eternally Ill, Isabella unleashes her sophomore album in the form of Nemesis.