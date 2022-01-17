Neofolk Act ELK TOOTH Brings Loss And Celebration To Never Give All The Heart

Neofolk act ELK TOOTH has just unveiled their new full-length release, Never Give All The Heart.

Never Give All The Heart is an examination of feelings of loss, distrust, hopelessness and ultimately, celebration. Delicately strummed guitars, percussive elements, mesmerizing synths and restrained vocals come together in a dark cauldron of melancholy.

For fans of OF THE WANT AND THE MOON, CURRENT 93, DEATH IN JUNE.

Never Give All The Heart is available NOW on digital and limited LP formats.

Pre-Order HERE

ELK TOOTH is the sole vision of Todd Paulson (Hanover, Minnesota, USA), main songwriter behind atmospheric black metal band CANIS DIRUS (last album as vinyl was on “Bindrune Recordings” – label of wellknown band PANOPTICON). ELK TOOTH was created as an outlet for exploring a more acoustic sound palette, the main focus being neo-folk.