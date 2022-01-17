Neofolk Act ELK TOOTH Brings Loss And Celebration To Never Give All The Heart

Posted on January 17, 2022 by Alex Zander

Neofolk act ELK TOOTH has just unveiled their new full-length release, Never Give All The Heart.

Never Give All The Heart is an examination of feelings of loss, distrust, hopelessness and ultimately, celebration. Delicately strummed guitars, percussive elements, mesmerizing synths  and restrained vocals come together in a dark cauldron of melancholy.

For fans of OF THE WANT AND THE MOONCURRENT 93DEATH IN JUNE.

Never Give All The Heart is available NOW on digital and limited LP formats.

Pre-Order HERE

ELK TOOTH is the sole vision of Todd Paulson (Hanover, Minnesota, USA), main songwriter  behind atmospheric black metal band CANIS DIRUS  (last album as vinyl was on “Bindrune Recordings” – label of wellknown band PANOPTICON). ELK TOOTH was created as an outlet for exploring a more acoustic sound palette, the main focus being neo-folk.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.