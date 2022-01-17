Tangerine Dream release new video ahead of new album out in February

Tangerine Dream have released a new video, “You’re Always On Time”, ahead of the February release of their all new album “Raum”, their sophomore studio release after the passing of TG founder Edgar Froese, inaugurating their ‘From Virgin to the Quantum Years’ tour. The “Raum” album continues in the same direction as offered on the November EP “Probe 1-8” featuring Berghain resident Barker and Grand River remixes.

You can watch “You’re Always On Time” right below. The video documents and gives fans an insight in to how the band captured field recordings and sampled material for the album.