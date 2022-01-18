Embryonic Autopsy launches debut video for “Regurgitated and Reprocessed” featuring a solo Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation

Brutal old school Death Metal outfit Embryonic Autopsy have just released their debut video for “Regurgitated and Reprocessed” featuring a guest solo by Terrance Hobbs of Suffocation through Massacre Records. The video was directed by Jason Meudt and can be seen here:

The band features the return of Tim King from technical death metal pioneers Oppressor on vocals. Former Otep guitarist Scott Roberts covers all musical compositions including all guitars, bass, and keyboards with drums provided by the critically acclaimed Arnaud Krakowka. The project features a signature guest solo by the legendary James Murphy (testament, death, obituary, disincarnate). This is James’s first guest appearance solo on a song in nearly a decade. Also contributing guest solos are Suffocation’s guitar master Terrance Hobbs, Doc Coyle of God Forbid, and guitar virtuoso Justin James.

Embryonic Autopsy’s debut “Prophecies of the conjoined” will be released by Massacre Records through all digital formats and also on vinyl and digi-pak CD. The album was produced by guitarist Scott Roberts and mixed by Scott and Ulrich Wild (Dethklok, Pantera). A release date is set for February 18, 2022.

The music of Embryonic Autopsy consists of sheer old school brutality. No studio tricks. No gimmicks. Just one goal: to bring back the guttural and raw force of early ‘90s Death Metal the way it was meant to be.

Embryonic Autopsy “Prophecies Of The Conjoined”:

1 Regurgitated And Reprocessed (feat Terrance Hobbs)

2 Cauterized Womb Impalement (feat James Murphy)

3 Prophecies Of The Conjoined

4 Craving Of The Mutated Fetus

5 Upon The Mayan Throne (feat Justin James)

6 Splicing The Alien Gene

7 Telekinetic Insemination

8 Cannibalized By Octuplets (feat Doc Coyle)

9 Cauterized Womb Impalement (Genetically Altered)

10 Recombination Sequence Complete

