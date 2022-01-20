Electro-Thrashcore’s Finest Three Ring Circus aka SKATENIGS Serves It Straight Up on this Country Punk Thrash Anthem… “We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Available Digitally on Cleopatra Recordsand on CD via Armalyte Industries

“We Can’t Have Nice Things” features the current core SKATENIGS crew of Phil “Phildo” Owen, Chris Ahrens and Adam Lamar on guitars, and live drummer/studio bassist Myke Bingham with special guests Dan Milligan (Joy Thieves) on drums and Chris Gates (Junkyard/Big Boys) on guitar

While discussing the inspiration for this twangy track, Phildo confesses, “I’ve been making bad decisions all of my life and we should know by now that we can’t have nice things.

The video for “We Can’t Have Nice Things” was directed and produced by Kelly Hurd (best known for Ghost Stories) and features both the destruction and wreckage of cars, people and televisions, so many televisions, with footage and voice clips of Joe Exotic thrown in to mix. Phil shares “I’m not trying to brag or anything but I’ve destroyed a lot of shit.” In true SKATENIGS mode, he adds “Trouble is a lot like moonshine, around here we make our own.”

So maybe "We Can't Have Nice Things" but we can still look sharp in high quality, yet affordable SKATENIGS' attire.

What Could Go Wrong? The 13-track physical CD release on Armalyte Industries was released on October 30, 2021 and followed by its digital 12-track streaming counterpart via Cleopatra Records on Halloween.

About SKATENIGS What Could Go Wrong:

All of the tracks on What Could Go Wrong? were written and recorded, in fits and starts, during f*cking COVID. Among the highlights: A steroid-enhanced, turbo-charged, 30th anniversary “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit Of Happiness” remake/remix of the Revolting Cocks‘ hit “Beers, Steers and Queers,” featuring Owen‘s vocals. The new version of “BSAQ” is essentially the original version, with new guitar work and other instrumental contributions from SKATENIGS, plus some choice samples from Joe Exotic. “It’s gonna get Real Redneck“, promises Owen.

The sprawling cast of special guests includes longtime cohort Chris Gates, of Austin punk legends Big Boys; Fear drummer Spit Stix; Worm Suicide singer Pablo Flores; Circle Jerks/Bad Religion guitarist Greg Hetson; and various and sundry members of Dwarves, KMFDM, Rob Zombie, Lords Of Acid, Ministry, and Thrill Kill Kult. What Could Go Wrong?: The latest installment of SKATENIGS’ bid to make life more liveable.

Track listing:

Hell and Back Again (Owen) – *Jason West (drums), Riggs Riggs (guitar)

We Can’t Have Nice Things (Owen) – *Dan Milligan (drums), Chris Gates (guitar)

PTSTD (Ahrens, Owen) – *Dan Milligan (drums), Chris Gates (guitar), Jennifer Omelianoff (bkgd vox), Hillary Tory (bkgd vox)

Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time (Ahrens, Gates, Owen) – *Chris Gates (guitar), Galen Waling (drums), Dan Milligan (drums)

Here We Go Again (Lamar,Owen) – *Galen Waling (drums), Hillary Tory (bkgd vox)

Blood Money (Lamar,Owen) – *Cesar Soto (guitar)

Burn This Motherfucker to the God Damned Ground (Carpenter, Owen) – *David Skar Carpenter (guitar/keys), Dan Milligan (drums)

Get Out of Me (Ahrens, Owen) – *Andy Selway (drums), Dan Milligan (drums), Chris Gates (guitar)

What Could Go Wrong? (Ahrens, Lamar, Owen) – *Bradley Bills (drums)

We Are in this Shit Together (Lamar, Owen) – *King Co (2nd verse), George Savage (hype man), Charles Levi (bkgd vox)

Erase Today (Ahrens, Gates, Lamar, Owen) – *Pablo Flores (bkgd vox), Spit Stix (drums), Chris Gates (guitar) Greg Hetson (guitar)

Beers Steers and Queers- Life Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness Mix (Owen, Jourgensen,

Van Acker, Rieflin, Barker, Connelly) – *Metal Mike Deleon (guitar), Bradley Bills (drums)

Guided Meditation for Murder (Ahrens,Owen)

*Denotes guest appearance

Produced by Phil Owen and Chris Ahrens for Skatenigs Sound System

Recorded at: Mosaic Sound Collective

Recording engineer: Chris Ahrens

Mixed at: Space ATX

Mixing engineer: Tim Gerron

Mastering engineer: Jules Seifert

Artwork: Obsolete Industries

About SKATENIGS:

SKATENIGS are: Phil Owen, Chris Ahrens, Myke Bingham and Adam Lamar

From their Austin beginnings in 1988, electro-thrashcore heroes SKATENIGS – led by long-standing founder/singer Phil “Phildo” Owen – has been the loud, noisy voice of hedonistic rebellion. They’ve stood at the nexus of outlaw culture for over 30 years now: Punk, hardcore, metal, industrial, hip hop and the reddest-necked country – it’s all been grist for their grinder. It’s how Owen got headhunted for Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen’s rowdy party band Revolting Cocks, leading to absorption into the sprawling Wax Trax Records empire and the creation of such classics as “Chemical Imbalance” and “Beers, Steers and Queers.” Following their relocation to Austin, TX. in the early ‘90s, and a migration to Megaforce Records, came crucial debut album Stupid People Shouldn’t Breed. After a lengthy hiatus, which saw scattered Phil Owen side projects such as Choreboy and the occasional SKATENIGS reunion, our heroes reemerged in 21st century form with 2016’s Adult Entertainment For Kids. 2021 sees the sixth SKATENIGS LP, What Could Go Wrong? on Armalyte Industries.

