THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE SETS NEW ALBUM FASCINATION FOR RELEASE ON FEBRUARY 18th, SHARES NEW SINGLE “DREAMS OF YOU”

►► Band’s Ninth Album is their Most Expansive to Date ◄◄

►► 28-Date U.S. Tour Begins February 24th in New York City ◄◄

“The band’s signature synthpop and darkwave influences shine with decidedly catchy and rhythmic guitar melody right out of the ’80s, while Chibi’s vocals and the driving synths shimmer as much as anything in The Birthday Massacre’s catalog.” — REGEN



“This wildly creative group doesn’t limit themselves to just one genre. Layers of 80s dark pop, bustling electronica, and anthemic stadium alt.rock wrap around singer Chibi’s vocals like a fine silk, creating an air of softness and strength, one that seeks to reassure the listener, not overawe them.” — ANALOGUE TRASH

Veteran darkwave ensemble The Birthday Massacre will release their ninth album Fascination on February 18th through Metropolis Records.

The 9-song album was produced by band members Michael Rainbow, M. Falcore, and Brett “Bat” Carruthers and recorded at Desolation Studios, Dire Studios and The Altar Studios all in Toronto. The record was mixed by legendary former Skinny Puppy member Dave “Rave” Ogilvie along with Rainbow, Falcore and Carruthers at Hipposonic Studios in Vancouver.

­

From the band whose landmark album Walking With Strangers has been called the “Sgt. Peppers of Dark Wave” comes their most intimate and atmospheric offering to date. Fascination is at once The Birthday Massacre’s most fully-realized and synth-driven album with a signature blend of haunting vocals, captivating electronica and aggressive guitars. The result is their most accessible collection of songs yet — all the lessons they’ve learned over 20 years as a band amassed in one great record.

The scintillating first single “Dreams Of You” is available now via Spotify, Apple Music and all other digital platforms.

LISTEN & SHARE: “Dreams Of You” [SoundCloud]

Fascination track listing:

1) Fascination 2) Dreams Of You 3) Cold Lights 4) Stars And Satellites

5) One More Time 6) Like Fear, Like Love 7) Once Again

8) Precious Hearts 9) The End Of All Stories

The Birthday Massacre will embark on a long-delayed U.S. tour with friends Julien-K in support which kicks off in New York City on February 24th. The band then follows with extensive international touring including treks across South America, The United Kingdom and Continental Europe.

The Birthday Massacre 2022 U.S. tour dates:

February 24 — New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

February 25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

February 26 — Hamtramck, MI @ Small’s

February 27 — Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club

March 1 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

March 3 — Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theatre

March 4 — Kansas City, MO @ BLVD

March 5 — Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

March 6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

March 8 — Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

March 9 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

March 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

March 12 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go Go

March 13 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

March 15 — Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

March 17 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

March 18 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

March 19 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 22 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables

March 23 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

March 25 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

March 26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

March 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

March 29 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

March 30 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

March 31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

April 1 — Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Side Of The Con

April 2 — Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedraft’s Brewing