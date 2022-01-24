Darkwave Artist DISSONANCE Explores Passion With ‘Slowburn

“Dissonance’s “Slowburn” insinuates itself into the listener’s mind, with Hall’s signature harmonization steadily vacillating between wispy restraint and a subtle kiss of abandon. Set to a sensual pulse, the song resonates with all that is Dissonance, though its punch is more ethereal and sublime.” – Ilker Yucel – ReGen Magazine

Darkwave artist DISSONANCE has just unveiled details about their new single/remix EP, Slowburn. The video for the “Smoke And Mirros” mix made its premiere on ReGen Magazine on Friday, January 21 HERE:

“Slowburn” is a song about passion; passion- a deep love/emotion that consumes body and soul. It is about depth of feeling for a person, place, process or thing.

“I wrote this as I was considering the many all-consuming passions of my life. Passion to write. Passion for art. Passion for nature, for the planet. Passion for science. Passion for humanity. Passion for the individuals I love. Also, the painful realization that despite my intense feeling, actions and orchestrations, these things, places, people, and processes come to an end. I come to an end. My passions die with me.” – Cat Hall (DISSONANCE)

Slowburn is available on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.

“Cat Hall and Dissonance’s “Slowburn” is cyber cabaret simmer surrounding Cat’s rich flame flicker vocals. I am continually impressed by this band, they seem to have an effortless communication that translates to impactful and haunting melodies. You can feel the power of delivery in every line. “ – Ken Magerman (Sounds & Shadows) Buy/Download ‘Slowburn’ NOW Via Bandcamp

DISSONANCE began in the early 90s as part of the Texas synthpop scene. Darkwave/Electronica infused with emotion-laden layered vocals, DISSONANCE caught the ear of Paul Robb (Information Society) who was forming his label Hakatak International, and was signed in 1996. The first self-titled release, DISSONANCE, produced by Robb, came out in 1997.



The second release from DISSONANCE came in 2000 with Reincarnate. Fast forward to 2015 when Cat revived DISSONANCE and began work on new material. Void, a much darker, more atmospheric album, was released on Hakatak in 2017.



“Sycamores”, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson was released on Hakatak in 2018. Ascent followed in 2019 and featured Kurt Larson of Information Society. Remix maxi singles of “Poison Kiss” and “Starstuff” were next that same year. 2020 saw collaborations with SINthetik Messiah for the Split Damage release in addition to three new maxi-singles.

The first release of 2021 was Damage: 1st Assault, co-written by the versatile and talented Melodywhore. That maxi single was followed by a second release of fantastic mixes, Damage: 2nd Assault. The first release of 2022 is the “Slowburn” Maxi Single with remixes from Melodywhore, Glenn Kirchner, Joe Haze, Jon Von Herrmann, The Lonely Death, Steven OLaf and Ra Hen of Microchip League.